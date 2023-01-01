NEWS John Cleese compares Donald Trump to Hitler Newsdesk Share with :





John Cleese has made fun of Donald Trump.



In a post to his X/Twitter account on Wednesday, the comedian and actor, 84, poked fun at the former U.S. President by comparing him to Adolf Hitler.



"Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump,” the Monty Python star began his post, before rattling off a list of six amusing points.



1. He fought for his country

2. He never used a teleprompter

3. He was nice to dogs

4. He wrote his own books

5. He never played golf

6. He wasn’t a big fat slob.”



He then continued his post, “Five ways Trump is preferable to Hitler.”



“1. He doesn’t practice genocide

2. He has nicer hair

3.

4.

5.”



Leaving several blank, Cleese followed up his joke minutes later with an apology, writing, “I would like to apologize for my last tweet. It was a very bad joke, especially on Boxing Day.”



