Meadow Walker splits from husband of two years

The late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has split from her husband Louis Thornton-Allan after just over two years together.

The 25-year-old model and actress shared news of her separation from Louis on social media on Wednesday night.

"After three (sic) wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," she informed her 4 million Instagram followers.

"This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Meadow and Louis tied the knot on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October 2021, with her father's Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle.

Paul, best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the petrol-fuelled franchise, died in a car crash in November 2013 aged just 40. Meadow was just 15 years old at the time of his death.

In addition to gaining work as a model and actress - including a cameo in Fast X earlier this year - Meadow also founded a charitable foundation in her father's honour.

She and Louis first went public with their relationship in July 2021 and got engaged the following month.

Meadow told Vogue that they were forced to scale back their plans for their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic impacted our plans," she said. "Louis's family wasn't able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."