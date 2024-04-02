Rebel Wilson found writing her memoir 'gut-wrenching' and 'emotional'

Rebel Wilson found the process of writing her memoir "gut-wrenching" and "emotional".

The Pitch Perfect actress posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing herself signing her autograph on the opening page of her autobiography Rebel Rising.

Rebel teased what fans could expect from the book and gave an insight into the writing process.

"You guys, I mean, I can't wait for you to read this," she could be heard saying in the video. "You're going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff and serious stuff... And hopefully, you guys will love the book as much as I've loved writing it - although sometimes it's been gut-wrenching and emotional."

The Australian actress also panned the camera around to show a big box filled with pages for her to sign.

"This is how I'm spending my nights of my holidays. Just another few thousand to go for the first people that buy the book," she said. "Four thousand more to go. Let's go."

Rebel announced her memoir in October and it will be released on 2 April 2024.

At the time, the 43-year-old told People she struggled to find her writing style at the start of the project.

"I think the first few chapters were really s**t," she shared. "Then the editor was like, 'This just doesn't sound like you.' So what I started doing is I just sat there by myself as if I'm just telling the story to a friend. I just kind of found my writing style - as if I'm sitting opposite my friend, telling you all my life's deepest secrets, which is a bit scary."