Will Smith was terrified on 'one and only date' with Salt-N-Pepa star

Will Smith was terrified during his "one and only date" with Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa.

During Cheryl 'Salt' James and Sandra 'Pepa' Denton's appearance on his Class of '88 podcast, the rapper-turned-actor revealed he "always had a thing for Sandy" before they went on their "one and only date" in 1988.

Will admitted he wanted to win over the Push It singer so badly on their date that he rented a car.

"This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit," he said, reports People. "My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset."

Pepa remembered thinking the DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince star was "so nice" when he gave a homeless person a hundred dollar bill during their date.

While she was impressed, Will was terrified trying to "shoot (his) shot" with the Whatta Man hitmaker.

"My concern was that I was going to get killed," the Oscar-winning actor confessed. "That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain't really have nothing.

"I was always faked like I had game. I didn't really have game. I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavour of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn't believe I had a real shot."

Their dalliance quickly fizzled out after that date, however, he, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Salt-N-Pepa "always really got along".