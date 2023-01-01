Patrick Dempsey works for fulfilment

Patrick Dempsey would rather work for fulfilment than a hefty pay cheque.

The ‘Ferrari’ actor is happier to take on roles in independent films and work with the directors whose work he admires than accept a part in a major Hollywood blockbuster, even though he knows that would pay more.

Asked his acting goals, he told Radio Times magazine: “For me right now, it’s really to work with filmmakers in the category of Michael Mann and do independent films like [‘Ferrari’].

“That means you have to be very careful financially.

"But the role size doesn’t matter for me, it’s about the quality of the experience.

“Anytime you go after something for the money, it’s always a disaster.

“Yeah you get to buy more and pay more taxes, but you’re not happy. You know?

“That’s something that’s important to learn. And you realise the older you get and the more success you have, the less you need.”

Patrick recently praised 'Grey's Anatomy' - on which he played neurosurgeon Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd on the medical drama from 2005 to 2015, before returning five years later for the 17th season - for inspiring so many people to pursue a medical career.

He told 'Good Morning America': "['Grey's Anatomy'] has really inspired so many people to go into the medical profession and has given me the platform to be able to do the Ferrari movie and to be able to have [the People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive title].

"I think that's been the biggest gift coming out of that show, is to be able to do something positive and give back."