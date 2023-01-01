Oprah Winfrey considered making cameo in The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey has revealed she thought about making a cameo in the musical version of The Color Purple.

The former talk show host, who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Sofia in Steven Spielberg's 1985 movie, served as a producer on the new Blitz Bazawule-directed musical adaptation.

Winfrey admitted in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she decided against a cameo appearance because it would have been "distracting" for viewers.

"(A cameo) would've been good in the church scene, but I thought it would also be distracting when Sofia is getting married that if the old original Sofia was just one of the people in the church," Winfrey explained.

"And then they were shooting that in the middle of Georgia when COVID was (spreading). Like, 'OK, well I ain't sitting in that church all day anyway,'" she added.

Sofia is portrayed by Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks in the new movie musical. She and her co-star Fantasia Barrino are currently nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

The film secured $18 million (£14 million) at the box office on its Christmas Day opening in the U.S. - the second biggest Christmas Day opening ever recorded in the country.

The Color Purple will be released in U.K. cinemas on 26 January.