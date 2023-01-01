Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez are 'getting to know each other again'

Francia Raisa has revealed that she and her close friend Selena Gomez are "getting to know each other again" after their "tiff".

The How I Met Your Father actress has opened up about rekindling her friendship with Selena after an apparent falling out.

"It's still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship," the 35-year-old told USA Today in a recent interview. "I don't know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all."

"I don't know why the universe decided this timing," Francia continued. "Then she reached out and said, 'Let's talk.'"

The actress explained that she and the Single Soon hitmaker, 31, did not have a problem with each other.

"We've never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart," Francia told the outlet. "Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again."

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star added, "And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, 'Do you regret it?' and I was like, 'No, the relationship has always been there.' There was just a tiff."

In 2017, Francia donated a kidney to Selena, who suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus. The pair had been close friends for years before the kidney transplant, however, it was rumoured in 2022 that they had fallen out.