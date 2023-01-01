Ryan O'Neal's son Patrick planning celebration of life service for late father

Ryan O'Neal's son Patrick is planning a celebration of life service for his father following his death.

Patrick O'Neal is planning to honour his father, who died on 8 December aged 82, by holding a celebration of life service.

"I am in the process of planning my dad's memorial and celebration of life for late January and everyone who should be there will be there and it will be amazing, trust me," the 56-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday night.

"This will be a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing, and his legendary career as an actor," Patrick, also an actor, continued. "I have my work cut out for me because Ryan took about 3 million photos and saved 700 thousand of them."

According to his death certificate obtained by multiple outlets, the Paper Moon star died of congestive heart failure. He was subsequently laid to rest beside his long-time partner Farrah Fawcett in Los Angeles.

Patrick announced his father's death on Instagram on the day of his passing.

"My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," he wrote.

Ryan shared Patrick with actress Leigh Taylor-Young, whom he worked with on the drama series Peyton Place.

He also had two children - Tatum and Griffin - with his ex-wife Joanna Moore and a son, Redmond, with Farrah.