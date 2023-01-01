Jamie Dornan blasts film critics’ ‘snobbery’

Jamie Dornan has hit out at film critics’ “snobbery”.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star, 41, has spent much of his time being derided as a “model-turned-actor” and his turn as kink-obsessed billionaire Christian Grey in the ‘Fifty Shades’ franchise earned him his first Golden Raspberry award for Worst Actor in 2015, with film writers constantly slating his performance in the trio of movies.

Jamie has now told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: “I knew there was going to be a lot of hostility about the project because there was a lot of hostility around the books, and a lot of it is literary snobbery. People like to (criticise)… very successful things: if you have something that’s hugely successful and sold as many copies as those books did, while critics didn’t like them.

“Oxbridge-educated critics who think they are the most important people in the world… I’m somebody who seeks out challenges.

“Choosing this for a career and dealing with all the (muck) that comes with it? “If you can ride through all that, it probably makes you more resilient.

“I don’t really sweat the small stuff much because I’ve had big stuff happen that’s bad.”

Jamie recently won plaudits for playing a hard-up dad in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning Belfast – with his character dreaming of a life in Australia away from the explosion of the Troubles in 1969 and a crippling tax bill.

He played Christian Grey in 2015’s ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, as well as ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ two years later and ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ in 2018.

Based on the books by E L James, 60, they also starred Dakota Johnson, 34, as Christian’s lover Anastasia Steele.

Even though critics blasted the trilogy, the series grossed more than $1.32 billion worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing R-rated franchise of all time.