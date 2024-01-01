Yvonne Strahovski welcomes third child

Yvonne Strahovski and her husband Tim Loden have welcomed baby number three.

The Handmaid's Tale actress announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that she recently gave birth to her third son at home.

"Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt (sic) as our amazing team made it into our home to help," she wrote alongside a photo of her kissing the baby's head as Tim holds the newborn in his arms.

"Such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget," she continued. "Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much."

Yvonne's former Chuck co-star Zachary Levi wrote in the comments, "Congratsssssss!!!", Sterling K. Brown commented, "Congratulations, my friend!" and fellow Australian actor Jai Courtney added, "Wow congrats Vonnie."

The Tomorrow War star announced her pregnancy on social media in June by showing off a snap of her baby bump. In an update on Instagram in November, she told her followers she had her "biggest belly yet".

Yvonne and Tim are already parents to two sons; William was born in October 2018, while their second child was born in December 2021.

The 40-year-old actress revealed she was married to Tim in 2017.