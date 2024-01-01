Kyle Richards wants to leave 'stress and pain' behind in 2023

Kyle Richards wants to leave "stress and pain" behind as she rings in the New Year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is currently in the midst of a separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky, told Us Weekly that she hopes 2024 will be quieter and more peaceful than her 2023.

When asked what she wants to leave behind in the New Year, she replied, "Negativity and any stress and pain I’ve been holding on to. I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace."

Reflecting on what she has learned about herself in the past year, Kyle shared, "That I can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realised."

In July, Kyle and Mauricio denied reports of a divorce but admitted they were going through a rough patch in their marriage after 27 years.

The Halloween actress told Us Weekly that she and the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent still live in the same house and spent the holidays together.

"I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation," she divulged. "We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don’t know what the future looks like. That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary."

Kyle and Mauricio, who got married in 1996, share three daughters together: 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia. She also shares Farrah, 35, with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.