Ian Ziering attacked by bikers in Los Angeles - report

Ian Ziering was involved in a street fight with a group of bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor got out of his car on Hollywood Boulevard and shoved a person on a motorised minibike in front of his vehicle as they waited in traffic.

The 59-year-old was then surrounded by another four bikers, one of which drove into him, and a brawl began, with them landing blows on him.

Ziering then ran across the road, stopping traffic, as the bikers pursued him and grabbed onto his clothes. They continued to punch and kick each other near parked vehicles at the side of the road until Ziering finally broke free and ran away from the bikers.

Sources told TMZ that the Sharknado star later got back into his car and drove off. It is not clear if his vehicle was hit before the altercation.

Law enforcement sources later told the outlet that they have taken an official report about the incident. They are still investigating the dispute and have not yet made any arrests.

Ziering, who was reportedly listed as a victim in the report, has yet to publicly address the video.