Jeremy Renner returning to work a year after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner is getting back to work on his TV series Mayor of Kingstown a year after his snowplough accident.

The Avengers actor has been in recovery since he was run over by a snowplough near his home in Nevada on 1 January 2023, and he now feels ready to get back on set.

During an interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their CNN New Year's Eve special on Sunday, the 52-year-old confirmed he will be working on the third season of his show from next week.

"It's been a wonderfully busy year," he said, reports Variety. "I think I'm ready and I think I'm strong enough. I literally go back in a week."

Renner was hospitalised for many weeks with blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries. He later revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.

He briefly returned to the spotlight in April to promote his Disney+ series Rennervations but has largely been focused on his recovery.

During his time away from acting, Renner has also been working on music and he celebrated the anniversary of his accident by releasing the single Wait on New Year's Day.

He described the song as "a journal entry" and called the music-making process "cathartic and healing".

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hawkeye star told Cohen and Cooper, "I'm so blessed that I had so many things to live for. I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter. I would have disappointed and messed up a lot of people's lives if I passed. There's a lot for me to fight for... Recovery is a one-way road in my mind. I still work hard every day."

Renner shares his 10-year-old daughter Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.