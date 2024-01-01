Chris Hemsworth shares New Year's resolution

Chris Hemsworth has shared his New Year's resolutions for 2024.

The Thor actor joined the 'new year, new me' social media trend on Tuesday by revealing a renewed approach to achieving his goals.

"Happy New Year everyone. As I sit here starting 2024 with my family and friends, it really got me to thinking about the "new year, new me" mentality that made the rounds on social media and I have some thoughts," the Hollywood star, 40, began a video posted to his Instagram.

"We as a society have to start working on our goals in progression and never in absolutes. Flipping a switch and yourself when the calendar changes is never going to be a sustainable way to achieve your goals. It's just a quick way to get discouraged."

He added: "The only way to move forward consistently is to make easy lifestyle changes until they become your new habit, your new routine."

The Extraction actor then went on to detail his goals for the year which centred around health, fitness and mindfulness.

"I'm going to put more breathwork into my workout, more meditations, better sleep practices, and finally more functional movements into my exercises," he revealed.

Chris' post followed speculative and unconfirmed reports last month by In Touch magazine that the actor had "drifted apart" from his wife of ten years, Elsa Pataky.

The outlet claimed the Australian couple were having problems with their relationship after they went on separate holidays.

Chris and Elsa tied the knot in 2010. They share three children, India Rose, 11, and nine-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.