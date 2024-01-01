Ian Ziering breaks silence following New Year's Eve attack

Ian Ziering has assured fans he is "completely unscathed" after his involvement in a street fight in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor got out of his car on Hollywood Boulevard and shoved a person on a motorised minibike in front of his vehicle as they waited in traffic. The 59-year-old was then surrounded by another four bikers and a brawl began.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, he ran across the road with the bikers in pursuit before finally breaking free, and later consoled his upset 12-year-old daughter Mia, who was in his car at the time.

Ian issued a lengthy statement about the "alarming incident" on Instagram on Monday.

"While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself," he wrote, providing context for the video footage.

"I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

The Sharknado actor insisted it was "unacceptable" that groups of bikers can "freely engage" in acts of "hooliganism" and urged authorities to do more to prevent such incidents.

He concluded his post, "I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year."

According to TMZ, an official report was filed with the police and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made yet.