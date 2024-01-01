'What we're about to create is something very special': Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has high hopes for Star Wars: New Jedi Order

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has promised that 'Star Wars: New Jedi Order' will be "something very special".

The 45-year-old filmmaker is helming the new movie in the legendary sci-fi franchise that sees Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey and indicated that production could be starting this year.

In an interview with CNN, Sharmeen said: "I'm very thrilled about the project because I feel what we're about to create is something very special. And we're in 2024 now, and it's about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away."

The movie was announced at Star Wars Celebration last year and Daisy confessed to feeling "petrified" and "overwhelmed" when her return to the universe was confirmed.

The 31-year-old star told The Hollywood Reporter: "When I was at Sundance, I did not know ... I had a breakfast with Kathy [Kennedy] that I thought was just breakfast.

"And then it [the new movie] was mentioned, so I thought about it. I loved the story, and I was like, ‘Okay.’ Things then happened quite quickly, and it felt like I was instantaneously on a stage being introduced by Sharmeen.

"It honestly took me back to being 20 or 21, however old I was, when ['Star Wars: The Force Awakens'] was announced. I was petrified, I was overwhelmed, I was really nervous but the response was really wonderful."

Sharmeen previously revealed how the picture will "tell the story of rebuilding the New Jedi Order and the powers that rise to tear it down".

She said: "I’ve always been attracted to the hero’s journey and the fact that the world needs many more heroes."