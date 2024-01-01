Sophie Turner declares 2023 the 'year of the girlies' following Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner has declared 2023 the "year of the girlies" following her recent split from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos to sum up her year, months after her public divorce from Joe.

"2023 was the year of the girlies," Sophie, 27, captioned the snaps of her and several of her friends. "2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent."

The post included a photo featuring Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. It appears the snap was taken when Sophie joined the All Too Well hitmaker and other stars, including Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October.

The post comes four months after Joe filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage in September. After a highly-publicised legal battle, they recently came to a temporary custody agreement over their daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, 17 months. The agreement allows the children to spend equal time across their U.S. and U.K. homes.

Sophie is now believed to be dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. They were first spotted kissing each other in France in October and were subsequently photographed going on a walk together in London in December.