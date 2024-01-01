Sophia Bush 'humbled' by 2023 amid Grant Hughes divorce

Sophia Bush was "humbled" by 2023 following her divorce from Grant Hughes.

In a new post to celebrate the start of 2024, the One Tree Hill star reflected on what she has learned over the past year.

"This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive," Sophia wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "No more playing small. No more turning my back on myself. No more settling for what falls short because 'who am I to ask for more?' This year put me back in my body."

"This year taught me to listen to myself and no one else," the star continued. "To let go of expectation that wounds and grasp possibility that frees. To not care about optics and instead invest in honesty."

The actress filed for divorce from Grant, an entrepreneur, in August after 13 months of marriage.

"This year sent me inward," Sophia explained. "More than I've ever been. It took me out of (a) relationship with many of you but put me back into (a) relationship with myself. I hope you are all doing well, but for this quiet and deeply personal experience I am supremely grateful."

The actress noted that she had suffered from an "illness" which forced her to slow down.

"This year I slowed down; first because illness forced me to," she wrote. "Second because recovery required more stillness. In that way both sickness and healing are a gift. For those gifts I am so grateful."

Sophia is now believed to be dating women's soccer star Ashlyn Harris.