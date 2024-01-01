Forest Whitaker's ex-wife's cause of death revealed

Further details surrounding the death of Forest Whitaker's ex-wife, Keisha Nash Whitaker, have been revealed.

The model and actress passed away last month at the age of 51.

As established in a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Keisha's death was caused by "alcoholic liver disease" - a condition she had been living with for years. The document also lists acute renal failure as another contributing factor.

According to the certificate, Keisha was laid to rest in Los Angeles on 20 December, two weeks after she passed.

Forest and Keisha were married for over 20 years and had two children together, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25.

"Goodbye mommy," True wrote on her Instagram Stories following Keisha's passing. "I love you 4ever and beyond. the most beautiful woman in the world ... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

Keisha also had another daughter Autumn, 32, from a previous relationship.

Forest met Keisha on the set of the 1994 action thriller Blown Away. They were married in 1996, before Forest filed for divorce in 2018.