Nigel Lythgoe faces second sexual assault lawsuit

Nigel Lythgoe has been hit with a second sexual assault lawsuit in less than a week.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge and American Idol producer has been accused of sexual assault by two contestants on All American Girl, a competition show he produced in 2003.

In their lawsuit, the women, listed as Jane Does, claimed Lythgoe "openly swatted and groped" their buttocks when he visited the set.

They also claimed that he drove them to his home after the show's wrap party and allegedly made sexual advances on them. One of the contestants claimed he lifted up the sweater she was wearing and tried to kiss her, while the other alleges he pinned her against a grand piano and "forced his mouth and tongue onto her".

They are suing Lythgoe, 74, and an unnamed production company for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The lawsuit comes days after Lythgoe was sued by American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance judge Paula Abdul, who claimed he sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her when they worked together.

Lythgoe denied Abdul's allegations and insisted he would "fight this appalling smear".

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement," he said in a statement. "For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear - and entirely platonic - friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

He has yet to address the new lawsuit.