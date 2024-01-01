Andrew Lloyd Webber called in priest to get rid of poltergeist in London home

Andrew Lloyd Webber called in a priest after a poltergeist moved scripts around his home.

The Phantom of the Opera composer revealed his ghostly encounter at his former home in Eaton Square when asked by The Telegraph whether any of his theatres were haunted.

Insisting he had never seen a ghost, the musical theatre impresario shared, "I did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist. It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room."

The 75-year-old ended up calling up a priest to banish the poltergeist, which are often depicted as trouble-making spirits who create loud noises and throw objects.

He added, "In the end we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left."

According to The Independent, Lloyd Webber brought the six-floor, six-bedroom property in 1990 and put it up for sale in 1997.

The Cats composer owns six London theatres including The London Palladium, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and His Majesty's Theatre, the home of The Phantom of the Opera.