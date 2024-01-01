Sienna Miller welcomes second child

Sienna Miller has welcomed her second child.

The English actress and her boyfriend Oli Green were spotted with the newest member of their family, a baby girl, in London on Wednesday.

The pair were photographed while on a casual stroll in their home city. The photos, released by Mail Online, show the actress walking around with the newborn in a baby carrier.

Sienna's pregnancy became public when she was seen with a bump while on a beach during a holiday in August. The 42-year-old later revealed during a Vogue interview that she and Oli were expecting a baby girl.

During the interview, Sienna shared that the pregnancy had been "unplanned", however, she felt "more psychologically prepared" than with her firstborn, Marlowe, 11. The American Sniper actress shares Marlowe with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

"I was very fortunate. I wasn't necessarily trying to get pregnant," she told the publication in a separate video. "This happened as a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do."

Sienna and Oli, a 27-year-old actor, have been dating since 2021.