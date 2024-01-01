Jonathan Bennett to make Broadway Debut

Jonathan Bennett is set to make his Broadway Debut in Spamalot this month.

It was announced on Wednesday that the actor, best known for playing Aaron Samuels in 2004's Mean Girls, will make his Broadway debut in the Monty Python-inspired musical later this month.

Jonathan will join the cast on 23 January as Sir Robin, the cowardly yet creative knight of the roundtable, replacing original actor Michael Urie.

"It's my dream come true. I'm so pumped," Jonathan, 42, told People of the Broadway role.

Michael's last performance as Sir Robin is set for 21 January.

"I am gutted to take my leave of @SpamalotBway, it's the most fun thing ever. I will miss my fellow clowns and the wonderful people at the St James Theatre," Michael wrote on X/Twitter on Wednesday. "Come see me before 1/21 and then the wonderful #jonathanbennett as Sir Robin from 1/23!"

Michael, 43, is set to star in a production of Once Upon a Mattress at New York City Center from 24 January until 4 February. He will then reportedly begin filming for a TV series.

Jonathan will appear as Sir Robin until 28 April.