Amanda Seyfried, Michelle Yeoh and more set to present at 2024 Golden Globes

Amanda Seyfried, Michelle Yeoh and more are set to present during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Amanda, Michelle, and Will Ferrell are among the first names set to present during the 81st annual Golden Globes, which will air on Sunday.

Other presenters include Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Patrick J. Adams, and Gabriel Macht.

The announcement follows a week after it was revealed that the awards show will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy. The Golden Globes will mark his first time hosting a major awards show.

Barbie leads this year's film nominees with nine nominations. The comedy film is closely followed by Oppenheimer with eight nods and Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon with seven each.

Meanwhile, Succession reigned supreme in the TV categories with nine nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and The Bear with five each and The Crown with four.

The Golden Globes are set to include two new categories this year, TV stand-up comedy performance and cinematic and box office achievement.

The Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.