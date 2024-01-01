Steven Yeun is 'sorry' for backing out of Marvel's Thunderbolts

Steven Yeun has addressed his exit from the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts.

The Walking Dead actor was slated to star alongside Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie.

However, it was reportedly earlier this week that he had dropped out due to scheduling issues as a result of last year's Hollywood strikes.

Yeun confirmed his departure in an interview with Variety on Wednesday and cited last year's actors' strike as one reason behind his decision to withdraw from his role.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun explained. "But (director) Jake (Schreier), I know, is going to do an incredible job.

"It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out."

Production on Thunderbolts was delayed due to the writers' strike in May and subsequent actors' strike in July. It has yet to begin filming following the end of the strikes in November.

The Nope actor told the outlet that he still wants to make a Marvel movie in the future and has "some ideas" about where he could fit in the MCU.

"I think it's too early to say (what I'd like to work on). I probably p**sed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me,'" he said. "I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest."

Thunderbolts is due to be released in July 2025.