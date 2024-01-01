Margot Robbie is a better producer because of her time on Neighbours

Margot Robbie believes she is a better producer because of her experience on Neighbours.

The Barbie actress/producer, who has produced films such as I, Tonya, Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, learned more about making movies and TV shows during her three years on the Australian soap than any other project.

"I learned more on that set than anything else. It's an insane machine. The way a soap works, I wish everyone could witness it because it's truly remarkable," she said in a video for Variety, referring to the speedy pace of filming on soap sets.

"So I learned so much about every department. I'm definitely a better producer because I did a soap for three years. Because I know what everyone's doing on set."

The 33-year-old, who played Donna Freedman in 355 episodes between 2008 and 2011, got her big break in the business by cold-calling the casting agent's office for Neighbours.

"I kept calling and then one day they let me through to her, I don't know why, I think it was a mistake, and she was like, 'How old are you?' And I was like, 'I'm 17.' She's (like), 'Oh, we need a 17-year-old girl right now, come in next week,'" she recalled. "So I did the audition and I didn't hear anything... and all of a sudden they were like, 'You have the role, you start next week' and then I was on it for three years."

The Wolf of Wall Street star noted the show "completely changed (her) life" because it was her first regular-paying acting job and it educated her on how sets are run.