America Ferrera was 'lucky' to have Kerry Washington after welcoming first baby

America Ferrera has shared that she was "lucky" to have Kerry Washington as a friend after welcoming her first baby.

The Barbie star has opened up about how the Scandal actress inspired and supported her after she returned to work soon after the birth of her son in 2018.

"When I first had my first child, my son, I went back to shoot on Superstore when he was 10 weeks old," America, 39, told People in a new interview.

"I was so lucky to have Kerry Washington as a friend, who had two of her babies while she was on Scandal," the actress said. "I remember asking her, 'How do you do it? How are you on a TV show and have a newborn baby? What am I going to do?'"

America continued, "And she gave me the most detailed instructions of every single thing that I was going to do to make my life easier, down to the exact Pack 'n Play for my trailer."

The Ugly Betty star shares two children, Sebastian, five, and Lucia, three, with her husband, actor and director Ryan Piers Williams.

America shared that she noted many of Kerry's tricks for motherhood in Hollywood, including "her pumping and breastfeeding schedule on set and exactly what bra she bought to get for wardrobe. And it was like she just saved me."

The star added that since becoming a mother, she has looked to "other moms and other women who have saved me and kept me going and kept me feeling like I can do this."

Kerry welcomed her first child, Isabelle, in 2014 with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha. They welcomed their second child, Caleb, in 2016.