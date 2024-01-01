Margaret Qualley was 'starstruck' by Ryan Gosling

Margaret Qualley has admitted that she was "starstruck" by Ryan Gosling.

During a new interview with W Magazine, the 29-year-old said that she had been starstruck by the Canadian actor when they filmed the 2016 comedy The Nice Guys.

"My first film, The Nice Guys, was with Ryan Gosling," the Maid star said when asked if she ever gets starstruck. "I was very starstruck."

Margaret, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, recalled the Barbie star singing to her for her 20th birthday.

"He sang Happy Birthday to me at Benihana for my 20th birthday, and I'll never forget it," she told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Margaret reflected on her wedding to musician and record producer Jack Antanoff, which took place in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, in August of last year.

"It was the best day of my life. I've never been happier. I had a blast. I had the best night ever," the star gushed. "It couldn't be more perfect. I love looking back at the photos now."

Margaret added of the special day, "I wanted everyone to get a little loose and dance and have a good time, and I think that most people did."