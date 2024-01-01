Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Jeffrey Epstein list rumours

Whoopi Goldberg has denied rumours she was on the Jeffrey Epstein list.

The Ghost actress, 68, spoke out against swirling internet conspiracies during Thursday's episode of The View, where the hosts discussed court documents which revealed a list of celebrities who visited the convicted sex offender's island.

"Let me bring that up, the conspiracy theory folks," Goldberg announced. "I have to explain because there was a fake list and I'm on it. They said I was on the island and I'm like, 'I don't go anywhere.'"

The Color Purple star then took the opportunity to address an array of online rumours levelled at her over the years.

"I've never been kicked out of Gordon Ramsay's restaurant. I've never been kicked out of Guy Fieri's restaurant. I didn't get kicked off Bill Maher's show," she stated, before issuing a warning to publications that post "garbage" disguised as satire.

"I'm saying this now as we're talking about this: people who post these things should be very careful, because once someone is cleared of your insanity, they're going to call their lawyer on you," Whoopi cautioned. "And you know I don't go anywhere! Unless I tell you I went somewhere. OK? Are we good?"