Brian Austin Green got a vasectomy after birth of fifth child

Brian Austin Green revealed he got a vasectomy following the birth of his and Sharna Burgess' one-year-old son, Zayn.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, revealed the news during a recent episode of their Old-ish podcast

"Zane was born and I was like, 'I think it's time to close the shop,'" Green stated, before Burgess, 38, clarified, "(Bryan) actually had a vasectomy when Zayn was 8-weeks-old."

The couple - who were engaged in July after nearly three years together - welcomed Zane in June 2022.

Green also shares sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, as well as son Kassius Lijah, 21, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

The Desperate Housewives star also shared that none that none of his five children were planned pregnancies.

"So, funny story. I haven't really planned for any of my kids," Green confessed. "Every time it's been, 'Oh, it's OK. We can do this.' I love my kids and I wasn't against any of them, but I've never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it's positive and preparing that way."

Despite Green's recent vasectomy, Burgess noted the couple haven't entirely ruled out the possibility of having more children.

"If we do it again, I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy test, and really being on this journey with each other," she said. "So, we would probably end up having to do IVF."