'I am delighted!' David Tennant to host BAFTA Film Awards 2024

David Tennant is to host this year's BAFTA Film Awards.

The 'Harry Potter' actor will take the reins for the ceremony on February 18th at London's Royal Festival Hall, and he cannot wait to "help celebrate" the best movies of the year.

He said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip believes the 'Doctor Who' star's "warmth, charm and mischievous wit" will make this year's BAFTA Film Awards a "must-watch show".

She said: "We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

"He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike.

"His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.”

David is following in the footsteps of Richard E. Grant, who fronted the ceremony last year, after he took over from 2022 host Rebel Wilson.

Stephen Fry previously hosted the ceremony for 12 years, but he stepped down in January 2018.

He said at the time: "Every one of the 12 BAFTA film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory.

"The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and - occasionally - embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar.

"Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera.

"But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories."

Joanna Lumley took the reins for two years in 2018 and 2019, before Graham Norton landed the job in 2020, and TV and radio presenters Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman co-hosted the main ceremony in 2021.

The BAFTA longlists, covering all 24 categories, will be announced on Friday (05.01.24).