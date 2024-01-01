David Tennant 'delighted' to host 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

David Tennant is "delighted" to be hosting this year's BAFTA Film Awards.

The Doctor Who actor has signed up to front Britain's biggest night in film on Sunday 18 February.

"I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life," he said in a statement.

Tennant follows in the footsteps of previous BAFTA hosts Richard E. Grant, Rebel Wilson, Joanna Lumley, Graham Norton and long-running presenter Stephen Fry.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, added, "We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home."

The nominations for the awards show will be announced by former EE Rising Star Award nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Thursday 18 January. The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, will be unveiled on Wednesday 10 January.

The prizegiving will be held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday 18 February.