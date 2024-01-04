Kate Hudson finds it difficult to convince male movie stars to feature in rom-coms

Kate Hudson thinks it is "hard" to convince male movie stars to make rom-coms.

The 44-year-old actress explained that having a good leading man is a vital aspect of the genre but lamented the lack of appeal the films hold to men.

Speaking on Thursday's (04.01.24) episode of 'The View', Kate said: "It's hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms. That's also a big part of the equation, to have that event.

"As long as we can get more Marvel guys to like, you know, 'Hey, come to a rom-com!' I think that's a big part of the formula too."

When quizzed on the genre's lack of appeal to male stars by presenter Sara Haines, the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' star explained that good writing is the key to attracting top talent to feature in the films.

Kate said: "I think it's about the writing, and how we're investing in telling the story of the writing and the directors.

"If you look at the classic rom-coms or movies that last forever – 'cause they do, they're the ones that last forever; people go back and back – they had the best writers.

"So it's more about how the studios are investing in the talents."

Hudson has starred in a string of romantic comedies including 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'You, Me and Dupree' and thinks that the former – in which she featured opposite Matthew McConaughey – is enduringly popular because of the high-quality script.

She explained: "Honestly, I think it was well-written. I think there's this sort of misconception that a rom-com is supposed to have a certain formula – which it does, there is a formula that works – but it does also start with the writing.

"We went through multiple writers on that. We really made sure we had a great foundation of a script. And then the cast."