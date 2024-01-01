Emma Stone shares update on Cruella sequel

Emma Stone has given a progress report on her Cruella sequel.

The Oscar-winning actress made her debut as Cruella de Vil in the live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians in 2021. Both Stone and her director Craig Gillespie signed on for a sequel later that year but there have no updates since.

Speaking with Variety at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday night, Stone was asked when it starts shooting.

"You tell me. Hopefully, hopefully (it starts filming) sooner rather than later," she said.

The La La Land star seemed hesitant when asked about the script before coyly responding, "There's a work in progress kind of thing going on. Yeah, yeah, we'll see."

However, she noted that she is still up for revisiting the villainous character.

"She's a blast, so we'll see. It's a work in progress," she reiterated.

Stone attended the California awards show to receive the Desert Palm Achievement, Actress honour for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

She is currently nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Poor Things and Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for The Curse. The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday.