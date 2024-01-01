Patrick Stewart was disappointed with Doctor Strange 2 appearance

Patrick Stewart has described his experience shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as "frustrating and disappointing".

The Star Trek actor admitted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he didn't enjoy filming his cameo appearance as Charles Xavier/Professor X because he was on his own.

"I was alone," Stewart explained of the shoot. "I think the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same experience. They were shot on their own. It was frustrating and disappointing but that's how it has been. The last few years have been challenging."

In the 2022 movie, Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange meets with the Illuminati, comprised of Charles Xavier, John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel and Hayley Atwell's Captain Britain, before they are murdered by the Scarlet Witch.

Despite Professor X being killed off in four films, the 83-year-old has "every confidence" that he is "still around".

When asked if fans will see him as his X-Men character alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, Stewart confirmed there have been talks.

"It has come up, there's been a process. You know, the last two, three years have been so difficult with the labour problems and the health problems, and Covid, you know," he replied, referring to last year's strikes.

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds, is now back in production after being delayed by the strikes.

Stewart isn't the first actor to express disappointment in their Doctor Strange cameo - Atwell said on the same podcast last year that it was a "frustrating moment" that didn't serve her character Peggy Carter "very well".