Michelle Yeoh admits her new grandson will be 'spoiled'

Michelle Yeoh has admitted that her grandson will be "spoiled".

After announcing the birth of her grandson, Maxime, on New Year's Day, the actress has opened up about life as a first-time grandmother.

"No, not yet," Michelle told People when asked if she knows what she wants her grandson to call her. "I want him to know his own name. Otherwise, he's going to grow up thinking that's his name."

"Remember, if you say no too often to a child, they probably run around thinking my name must be 'No,' because every time someone sees me, he's like, 'No, no,'" she added.

Michelle, 61, noted that the new baby will be "spoiled for sure".

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star became a grandmother when her husband, Jean Todt's son, Nicolas, welcomed his first child.

"A little miracle on the first day of 2024. we are so truly blessed... can't tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy," Michelle captioned a photo of the newborn's foot in her hand on Instagram.

The actress returned to Instagram soon after to share more photos of her grandson.

"Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime," she captioned the images.

Michelle and Jean, a French motor racing executive, tied the knot in July 2023 after a 19-year engagement.