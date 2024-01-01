Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge on So You Think You Can Dance

Nigel Lythgoe has stepped down as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

The announcement came after two separate lawsuits accused the British producer of sexual assault.

"I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year's series," Lythgoe said in a statement.

"I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great programme has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."

Lythgoe co-created So You Think You Can Dance and a new series of the show is due to return in early March.

Fox network has confirmed the series will go ahead without Lythgoe.

It was recently revealed singer Paula Abdul had filed a lawsuit accusing former American Idol executive producer Lythgoe of sexual assault and sexual harassment when they worked together,

Abdul, who was an American Idol judge between 2002 and 2009, alleged Lythgoe pushed her against the wall of a hotel elevator, groped her and kissed her without her consent.

She also claimed he made unwanted advances years later when they both served as judges on So You Think You Can Dance.

Lythgoe has revealed he is “shocked and saddened” by Abdul’s lawsuit and insisted the claims are “false”.

In a second lawsuit, two contestants from All American Girl, a show Lythgoe produced in 2003, are suing him for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.