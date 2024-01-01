Halle Bailey welcomes her first child

Halle Bailey has revealed she has become a mother for the first time.

The Little Mermaid actress was the subject of intense speculation last year, with rumours circulating about a possible pregnancy. On Saturday Halle took to social media to finally confirm the happy news.

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared a photograph that showed herself holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.

The photo also captured newborn Halo wearing a gold bracelet with his name engraved on it.

“The world is desperate to know you,” she added along with wink and laugh emojis in an apparent nod to the pregnancy speculation.

The 23-year-old star’s boyfriend DDG also confirmed the news and hailed Halle as a “supermom”.

“my biggest blessing by far son son.. never been so in love baby halo,” he wrote on his Instagram page as he shared the same photo.

Halle refused to confirm her pregnancy despite the constant rumours, and told fans to “leave her alone” in November last year after one follower claimed she was sporting a “pregnancy nose”.

Halle’s celebrity friends have been quick to congratulate her on the new arrival.

Kylie Jenner left halo and heart emojis under Halle’s baby news post, while model Winnie Harlow wrote: “Congratulations”.

Singer Nicki Minaj clearly wasn’t surprised by the announcement, as she wrote: “Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. Congrats mama!'

Actress Cynthia Erivo applauded the new mother for keeping such a low profile during the pregnancy.

“Congratulations, very well done,” she shared. “Well done for holding this sacred moment to your chest and your heart! Welcome, Halo, a fitting name for a child, born of a heavenly mother.”