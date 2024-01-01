Jodie Foster facing backlash after declaring Gen Z to be 'workshy'

Jodie Foster has been slammed online for labelling Gen Z as "annoying".

The Nyad actress has faced backlash on social media after she spoke out about how she believes many members of Generation Z - which typically refers to those born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s - don't want to work hard.

"They're really annoying, especially in the workplace," she said in a recent interview for The Guardian. "They're like, 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today, I'm gonna come in at 10:30 am.' Or in emails, I'll tell them, 'This is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling?' And they're like, 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

Jodie, who is known for mentoring rising stars in the film industry, has come under fire on social media for her divisive comments.

One critic wrote, "My Gen Z employees are at work on time and deliver on their tasks and objectives. Maybe Jodie's just a bad boss and can't communicate what someone's roles, responsibilities and objectives are for the workday. Bad management always blames everyone but themselves for issues in the workplace."

And another person posted, "Criticizing an entire generation reveals more about yourself than the actual said generation."

Jodie, 61, has not yet responded to the criticism.

In the same interview where she slammed Gen Z, Jodie also spoke of her admiration for rising star, Bella Ramsey.

Last year, Jodie asked the 20-year-old to introduce her at the Elle Magazine Women in Hollywood celebration. She praised the non-binary artist as a "vector of authenticity" while the rest of the crowd were "wearing heels and eyelashes".