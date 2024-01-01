Jacob Elordi to play Frankenstein’s monster

Jacob Elordi has reportedly signed up to play Frankenstein’s monster in a new Netflix film.

The 'Priscilla' star is believed to have stepped in to replace Andrew Garfield, who had previously signed up for the part in Guillermo del Toro's up coming Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 horror novel, but was forced to exit the project because of delays from the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Deadline.com reports a series of postponements hit the production and led to scheduling conflicts which meant Garfield could no longer take part.

However, the outlet states Elordi will be taking his place opposite Oscar Isaac as scientist Victor Frankenstein. The cast also includes Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

'Pan's Labyrinth' director Del Toro is writing, directing and producing the new movie which will tell the story of Dr Frankenstein as he brings a human-like creature to life. It's believed the director has been working on bringing the project to the screen for some time but it's not yet know whether the new Netflix film will be a period piece or if it will be set in modern times.

It will be Del Toro's second film for Netflix following his Oscar-winning 'Pinocchio' adaption.

The casting news comes after Elordi, who also recently starred in 'Saltburn', admitted acting after it saved him from feeling "deeply unsettled" at school.

He told Variety: "I feel the most free in my career that I ever have. When I was 15, I was at an all-boys Catholic school. I was deeply unsettled and didn’t know why.

"In theatre class, I read 'Waiting for Godot.' I didn’t understand it, but something changed. Everything that I believed in just went out the window.

"I became an observer. Acting and performance and story became my church. I worked 24 hours a day, devouring everything that I could. My personality changed."

The actor - who rose to fame in TV show 'Euphoria' - added: "Then I started making movies, and it went away. For two or three years, I was in a scramble. Even during 'Euphoria,' I was trying to catch it and find it again, because all these rules and ideas start getting put on performance.

"My whole thing was about losing myself in the performance. But now I’m bringing 'Jacob Elordi' to a performance, which is such a heady, trippy thing.

"I’ve been in the process of trying to shake it as it grows bigger and louder. But strangely enough, I’m in a place now where I feel free."