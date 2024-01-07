Hannah Waddingham has nothing but nice things to say about co-star Tom Cruise

Hannah Waddingham has gushed that Tom Cruise is "gorgeous" to work with.

The 'Ted Lasso' star, 49, was not willing to reveal any plot details about their upcoming flick, 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part Two’ and quipped that she will get "fractionally vilified for saying something nice" about the Hollywood star again.

Speaking to Deadline at the Golden Globes at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (07.01.24), she said: "He's a fabulous person, great to work with.

"It's hilarious to be fractionally vilified for saying something nice. What have we become if we can't say something nice? He's gorgeous, as is Chris McQuarrie, the director."

During an appearance on the Christmas 2023 edition of ITV’s 'James Martin’s Saturday Morning', Hannah defended Tom, 61, against his critics after spending several days filming with him "intensely".

She said: “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom Cruise] now.

“Having met him and having spent five days intensely…He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

The movie has been delayed several times but is now scheduled for release on May 23, 2025.

Hannah's character is not known at this time.

Tom will be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff all reprising their respective roles.