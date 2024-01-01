Ed Sheeran reacts to first-ever Emmy win

Ed Sheeran has described his first-ever Emmy win as a "real surprise".

The Shape of You singer won the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics prize at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for A Beautiful Game on Saturday.

The song featured in the Ted Lasso finale and was written by Ed and his co-writing partners Max Martin and Foy Vance.

The British singer, who didn't attend the awards, addressed his win on Instagram alongside footage of him recording the song.

"I was not expecting to win at all, it was a real real surprise waking up to the news, I wish I had been there but I'm just about to kick off the Asia tour so had to be elsewhere sadly," he wrote in the caption.

"We were all fans of the show and got asked to do a song for the finale, so 2 years ago this month we got in together and wrote a song about love and football, and how it is always about the journey rather than the destination. I recorded a crowd at one of my stadium shows for it singing the final chant to keep it in the footie (vibes)."

The 32-year-old won the Emmy on his first nomination. He was up against another song from Ted Lasso; Fought and Lost by fellow British singer Sam Ryder.

"It was up against some fantastic artists and songs in its Emmy category for Best Original Music and Lyrics, hence not thinking we had a chance in hell of winning, but thank you so much for whoever voted for it, and to Max, Foy and all the Lasso crew. I really am honoured," Ed concluded his post. "Love you all ! And happy new year, see ya on the road."