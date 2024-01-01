Oppenheimer wins big at 2024 Golden Globes

- NEWS
Christopher Nolan's latest movie Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night.
The biographical drama, about the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, won Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Nolan, Best Original Score and acting categories for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.
Yorgos Lanthimos' latest movie, Poor Things, also did well, winning Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone.
Elsewhere in the performance categories, Lily Gladstone won best actress in a drama for Killers of the Flower Moon, Paul Giamatti won best actor in a musical/comedy for The Holdovers, and his co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress.
Over in television, Succession led the way with five awards. It was named Best Television Series – Drama, while Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen were honoured for their performances in the final season.
All three TV comedy prizes were won by The Bear and its stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and all three limited series awards went to Beef and its stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.
The Golden Globes were hosted by Jo Koy at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Barbie
Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
Best Television Series – Drama: Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television: Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television: Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy On Television: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.