Oppenheimer wins big at 2024 Golden Globes

Christopher Nolan's latest movie Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The biographical drama, about the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, won Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Nolan, Best Original Score and acting categories for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Yorgos Lanthimos' latest movie, Poor Things, also did well, winning Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone.

Elsewhere in the performance categories, Lily Gladstone won best actress in a drama for Killers of the Flower Moon, Paul Giamatti won best actor in a musical/comedy for The Holdovers, and his co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress.

Over in television, Succession led the way with five awards. It was named Best Television Series – Drama, while Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen were honoured for their performances in the final season.

All three TV comedy prizes were won by The Bear and its stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and all three limited series awards went to Beef and its stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

The Golden Globes were hosted by Jo Koy at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Barbie

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television: Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television: Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy On Television: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.