Lily Gladstone speaks Blackfeet language she accepts historic Golden Globe award

Lily Gladstone spoke "a bit of Blackfeet language" as she opened her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The star became the first Indigenous woman to win the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her portrayal of Mollie Kyle in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gladstone, an Indigenous actor who was born and raised on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, spoke in her local language as she took to the stage.

"I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this, you know, my mum, who, even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up," she said.

"I'm so grateful I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here. Because, in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English, and the sound mixer would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera."

Gladstone praised Scorsese and her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for their support, adding, "You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies."

The Certain Woman actress added that her "historic win" didn't belong to just her as she was standing on the shoulders of others.

Concluding her speech, she stated, "This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream and is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves, in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from within, from each other."