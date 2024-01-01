Rosamund Pike 'smashed up' face during skiing accident

Rosamund Pike "smashed up" her face during a ski trip over Christmas.

The Saltburn actress explained to Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday that she wore a black "protective veil" to cover up her injuries.

"I had an accident over Christmas actually. I had a skiing accident. (It's) not what you want when you're coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January," she shared. "So on the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought I need to do something."

The Gone Girl star noted that her face had "healed" but she "fell in love with the look" and decided to wear it anyway.

Rosamund, 44, also joked that her black Dior Couture gown and Philip Treacy headpiece could have come from her Saltburn character Elspeth Catton's wardrobe.

"You have to channel it, don't you?" she said. "Either a weird funeral vibe, or maybe she wore black for her wedding... she would have done."

In a separate interview with Extra, the British actress explained that she was skiing in Austria when she "smashed (her) face into the snow" and "took the skin off (her) entire chin".

"That was partially why the hat came into play," she added. "It was not a good look when you're heading to LA for the Golden Globes."

When host Billy Bush noted that her injuries had healed, Rosamund joked, "Yeah, don't look too close."

Rosamund was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Saltburn but lost to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers during the ceremony, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.