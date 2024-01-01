Jonathan Majors breaks silence after assault conviction

Jonathan Majors has broken his silence after his recent assault and harassment conviction.

The 34-year-old actor has spoken out for the first time since he was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in December following a domestic dispute with his ex, Grace Jabbari, in New York City in March 2023.

The Creed III actor, who has always maintained his innocence, opened up about the verdict as well as his relationship with the British choreographer in an interview with Good Morning America on Monday.

"This has been very very very hard, and very difficult and confusing in many ways," Majors began in the interview, insisting he was "reckless" with Jabbari's heart but "not with her body".

"My hands have never struck a woman, ever," Majors declared.

Reflecting on their relationship, he said, "I loved Grace. Our relationship was not healthy, you know, and that began to reveal itself over time."

The Marvel star, who is now dating actress Meagan Good, told the interviewer he was "scared" to leave Jabbari.

"I should have been brave, I should have said no, this isn't working, and I should have walked away, and I didn't," he lamented.

Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios following his conviction, however, he believes he still has a future in Hollywood, adding that it's "God's plan, God's timing".

After the trial, Majors was found not guilty of assault with intention to cause physical injury and aggravated assault.

He is due to be sentenced on 6 February.