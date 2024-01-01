Idris Elba calls for U.K. Parliament to ban zombie knives and machetes

Idris Elba has called on U.K. Parliament to ban zombie knives and machetes.

On Monday, the British actor launched a campaign, Don't Stop Your Future, calling on the U.K. Parliament to tackle knife crime in Britain, particularly among young people.

In addition to a message written by Elba posted on the campaign's website, he released a music video for his new anti-violence rap song, titled Knives Down. The Luther actor also recently staged a protest in Parliament Square, London.

During the protest, Elba, 51, stood beside folded clothes placed on the ground, representing the children who lost their lives to knife violence in 2023.

"This campaign is more than just a call for change," Elba wrote on the campaign website. "It's also a salute to many incredible organisations and heroes working to tackle the root causes of crime. Through the ongoing work of the Don't Stop Your Future organisation, I'll be working alongside anti-knife crime charities and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities."

He added, "To the political leaders reading this, this can be the moment we turn the tide. The year the numbers reversed course. It's not too late to end this nightmare for our kids - and make fuel for their dreams instead."

The actor's call to action includes an immediate ban on the sale of machetes and zombie knives, as well as a broader plea to tackle the root causes of the issue.

During an interview with the BBC on Monday, Elba accused U.K. politicians of not giving the knife violence issue "the focus it deserves".

"Parliament has repeatedly not given this issue the focus it deserves, and our political leaders need to prioritise it now," he told the outlet.

According to the BBC, police statistics state that 247 people in England and Wales were killed as a result of knife violence between July 2022 and June 2023.