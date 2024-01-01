Patrick J. Adams 'grateful' for Suits resurgence

Patrick J. Adams has shared that he is "grateful" for the recent revival of Suits.

The 42-year-old, best known for playing Michael Ross in the legal drama, has commented on the recent resurgence of the TV series.

"I mean, when you say goodbye to a show and you walk away and it ends and you had your moment, you think that's it," Patrick told People in a new interview. "It's going to be over and nothing else is going to happen. And you get to just go to the history book."

The Canadian actor then called the renewed popularity of the series "really, really strange".

"It happened. And then it was one week and then it was two weeks and five weeks, and it kept going. And I think we had a twelve-week run at number one," the star explained. "It's just crazy. So we feel very grateful. And I think there's something about the show that clearly continues to speak to people."

It was reported by Nielsen, an American information, data and market measurement firm, in July of last year that Suits had set a new record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title after nearly four years since the series finale aired, earning three billion viewing minutes within its first week of streaming on Netflix.

The series, which consists of nine seasons, ran from 2011 to 2019. The cast also included Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

Patrick, Gabriel, Gina and Sarah reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday to present the cast of Succession with the award for best drama series.