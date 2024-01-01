Oprah Winfrey denies 'disturbing' feud rumours with Taraji P. Henson

Oprah Winfrey has shut down rumours suggesting she and Taraji P. Henson don't get along.

Amid a conversation with Gayle King for CBS Mornings at the Golden Globes on Sunday, the media mogul admitted she finds talk of a feud between herself and The Color Purple actress to be concerning.

"It's so disturbing to me," she declared. "Why is my name even in this conversation? Why is my name in this conversation? 'Cause I have just been the champion for everybody."

Rumours started that the two women didn't like each other after Taraji complained publicly about attempts by producers to save money on the set of the new musical.

Taraji has been open about a small initial salary offer and also alleged she and other cast members were told they would need to drive their rental cars to set.

Asked about the topic by Gayle, Oprah explained, "I heard that Taraji was upset because she had been asked to (use) a rental car. I personally called Toby Emmerich, who was at the time the head of Warner Bros., and he said, 'Well that means we have to do cars for everybody.' And I said, 'Then we do cars for everybody. And if it's necessary, I will pay for the cars myself.' He goes, 'Well, we don't want you to do that.'"

Previously, Taraji also shutdown feud speculation.

"Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!!" she gushed in an Instagram post shared in December. "She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all. She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did!"

The Color Purple, based on the stage musical of the same name, also features Danielle Brooks and Colman Domingo. It is now showing in cinemas.