Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet has filed the paperwork to end her marriage to Jason Momoa.

On Monday, editors at People magazine reported that the High Fidelity actress had submitted divorce papers in a bid to officially end her marriage to the Aquaman star.

The pair have been separated for two years. Lisa reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The couple announced their separation in January 2022, although the documents filed by Lisa state the split happened two years previously, back in October 2020.

When they first announced their breakup two years ago, the pair issued a joint statement, saying: "We are parting ways in marriage. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become."

Lisa and Jason started dating after meeting at a jazz club in 2005. They were together for 12 years before getting married in 2017.

They share two children; Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Lisa was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 until 1993.

Jason has been dating actress Eiza González since February 2022.